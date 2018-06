Zbog fatalne kolegice ostavio je suprugu, a nakon 27 godina njihov brak je čvršći no ikad

Congratulations on your Special Tony Award, Bruce! — “This is deeply appreciated and thanks for making me feel so welcome on your block. Being a part of the Broadway community has been a great thrill and an honor for me. It's been one of the most exciting things that I've ever experienced. I’ve got to thank Patti Scialfa, my beautiful wife and artistic partner, for her love and inspiration every night. I’ve got to thank Jon Landau, George Travis, Barbara Carr, and Jordan Roth for great work of getting our show on stage. And last but not least, our wonderful audiences who’ve made these shows so exciting and fulfilling. Evan, Jesse, Sam, Daddy loves you. And the fans have been wonderful to me this season. Thank you so much. God bless all of you.” - Bruce Springsteen

