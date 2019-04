Svi je žele: Hit haljina kojom su zaluđene modne ovisnice

View this post on Instagram

Went back to my normal workout at the gym today a fortnight after an injury & I am dead! I’ll be that whinging person for a couple days while my muscles hate me. 💪🏼🥺 || Shop my daily looks by following me on the LIKEtoKNOW.it app under ‘inspiringwit’ @liketoknow.it #liketkit or here http://liketk.it/2AQRv