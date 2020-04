View this post on Instagram

🔊 Up next on Infinite Drone: Experience over 14 minutes of Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrored Room—The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away (2013) with music by Noveller titled "Pattern Recognition." ___ Sarah Lipstate (@lipstate) has emerged as an innovative and defining voice in music under the name Noveller. Wielding a guitar as her main instrument, Lipstate has pioneered a transcendent approach to composition through her mastery and integration of effects pedals and technology. Forming unexpected sonic routes, her songs are vivid and cinematic, telling intricate tales with each tone and swell. With her ability to add unique sounds and textures, Lipstate has been sought out as a frequent collaborator, recently writing songs with @iggypopofficial (who described her work to filmmaker @jim.jarmusch as “symphonies for people who don’t have a lot of time”) and performing as a member of his band on his worldwide tour.