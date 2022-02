Užasavajući scenarij i moguće rješenje sukoba u Ukrajini: Ovo je pet potencijalnih izlaza bez krvoprolića

This is a good map by @AFP. There are four concentration areas: Yelsk-Klintsy (EMD + 41 CAA), Kursk-Soloti (20th and 6th CAAs + 1 GTA), Millerovo-Rostov (8th CAA +49th CAA), Crimea (58th CAA + 11 AK, elements of 20th CAA). pic.twitter.com/MzSsC64l8O