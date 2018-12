Teška nesreća: u Ankari se sudarila dva vlaka, najmanje devet mrtvih

Here's what we know:

- 4 passengers dead

- 43 wounded

- A high-speed train collided with an empty train

- Train crashed into an overpass in Turkey’s capital Ankara, says Ankara governor Vasip Sahin

- Some passengers still stuck in the train: Haberturk TVhttps://t.co/fGalrkbcWe pic.twitter.com/jFo2XELO1J