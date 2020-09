Trump kaže da bi SAD mogao imati cjepivo za nekoliko tjedana

Americans are NOT afraid of #POTUS45 and will challenge @realDonaldTrump about his lies on #COVID19 response and so many other areas. #TrumpTownHall #TrumpVirus #TrumpLied200KDied #VoteBlueToEndThisNightmare #VoteOutTrump #VoteByMail2020 https://t.co/b3HRyoCHZF