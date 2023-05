Počela operacija 'Arktički izazov': 150 borbenih zrakoplova vježba na granici s Rusijom

Final preparations for🇫🇮🇳🇴🇸🇪hosted exercise Arctic Challenge are underway as participating nations arrive at Rovaniemi Air Base for kick off,May 29



150 aircraft from 14 #NATO & Partner nations will take part enhancing 4th & 5th gen integration



Read more https://t.co/miJFpGlbUk pic.twitter.com/3fUpzH7qXp