Veliko srce najbolje hrvatske boksačice: Ivana Habazin iskreno o novoj životnoj ulozi

People like to talk a shit about other people. They like to judge them. They like to sabotage them. They are jealous. I will never understand why is so easy destroy someone than to help someone. They will talk about your clothes, make up, hairstyle, cars, house, shoes, your look or what ever they want, but do you know what is answer for all this situation? It's simple! DON'T CARE! I don't care, and I don't give a shit . 💪 #motivation #dontcare #dontgiveashit #dontgiveafuck