Svi su gledali u nju: Legendarna klizačica Katarina Witt očarava mladenačkim izgledom

Girls go and rock the arena tonight at the #worldchampionship in #helsinki and may the best win and everyone have a memorable skating night forever 🙋🏻Those where the days in b/w at my worlds in Helsinki 1983 ending 4th or so 😳 honestly I forgot.....🤣😉 #skating #skatingfinland #passion #isu #goldmedal #competition