Kreativna vojvotkinja: Meghan Markle tijekom službenog angažmana pokazala opuštenu stranu

Proud to call her my Duchess 👸🏽:💡During a tour of the kitchen, the Duchess said: "I have an idea. "I saw this project this woman had started somewhere in the States on a school lunch programme. On each of the bananas she wrote an affirmation, to make the kids feel really, like, empowered. It was the most incredible idea – this small gesture." 👏 . Armed with a marker, and with the words "I am in charge of the banana messaging!" she wrote a series of messages on the bananas destined for the food bags sent out on the outreach van: "You are strong", "You are loved", "You are brave", "You are special". 🤭😭😭😭 (🎥 scobie) . . Meghan and Harry visited charity One25, which helps Bristol's sex workers, many of whom are also addicted to drugs or alcohol. it was a secret and unannounced engagement .❤️💫