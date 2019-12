Jennifer Lopez dobila nominaciju za zlatni globus – reakcija joj je bila odlična!

View this post on Instagram

Could not be prouder to be recognized by the #HFPA. Ramona was a complicated character and it was an honor and challenge to bring her to life. Hustlers was a labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women. I am proud and honored to represent them and this film!!!! ♥️♥️ @goldenglobes #HustlersMovie #Ramona