Dirljivom objavom poznati holivudski glumac otkrio da mu se sin godinu dana bori s opakom bolešću

View this post on Instagram

A year ago today my son Vance was diagnosed with cancer... he was 16 years old. He kept it very quiet... we all did. He went through 28 rounds of chemo yet stayed VERY positive, focused and kept his life as normal as possible... every single day. Kid’s a tough son of a bitch. Sharp as a tack. Funny as hell. Tough as nails. Heart of gold. Courage, strength, bravery, attitude, warrior... never seen anything like it. Never been prouder. Love you son. ♥️ So much love & gratitude for how all his boys, teachers, coaches, parents... the whole SB community stepped up for him during this difficult time. Thanks gang... you know who you are... Vance, Chynna, Jameson, Brooke & I love you all. Your love, kindness & support definitely helped get him/ us through this difficult time. Thank you #drlawrencepiro... you are an amazing man!! #VBcrew #warhorse #fuckcancer