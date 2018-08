Plus size ljepotica ne da se obeshrabriti negativnim mišljenjima

Took this in my trailer between filming my fight scenes for #sourdiesel what I wasn’t expecting was the DMs not only I received but my bestie received also, saying that I was too fat, desperate and disgusting to know Z or be involved - can we please stop this already. I’ve learnt how to let body shaming not affect how I feel about myself, but can we please start being kind and supportive to one another. (I understand I’m only speaking to a small handful of people as nearly all of you who follow me are very loving kind and supportive) but let’s stop putting limitations on ourselves and others start celebrating not shaming and embracing not bullying. I know the comments may have come from a place of jealously, anger or sadness but if you’re hurting trying to hurt someone else will not help you heal. So be kind to others and yourself ❤️ Ps @zayn choose me because he knew I could kick a$$ regardless of my size - we should be excited to see more size diversity in all areas of the media, including music videos ❤️

A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on Jul 20, 2018 at 7:32am PDT