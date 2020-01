Burger Ivana Zidara našao se među 50 najboljih u Europi

View this post on Instagram

@mason_burgers_and_stuff je 28. NAJBOLJI BURGER U EUROPI prema izboru svjetski priznatog guidea @big7food !!! 😎🍔 . “Think you’ve had gourmet burgers before? Think again, ‘cos few places can compare to Mason Burgers & Stuff, an award-winning Croatian burger bar. Flavoursome, smoked beef patties come in doughy buns with toppings such as apricot and caramel onion jam and local ingredients, with a focus on Istrian cheese." Big7Travel . . #masonburgersandstuff #mediumrare #causewecare #masonburger #mason #croatiafulloftaste #burger #bestburger2017 #bestburger2018 #burgers #deliciousfood #croatianburger #premiumburgers #gourmetstreetfood #foodporn #tasting #burgerporn #burgerlovers #big7food #big7burgers