Strani mediji raspisali se o ilustracijama mladog zadarskog dizajnera Filipa Peraića. Objasnio nam je odakle mu ideja

Introducing 🏀 HARDEN THE SCORER. 28th portrait of @jharden13 is hidden in the illustration of the greatest sound there is: swish. 🏀 Print is available in shop. 🎨 I’m posting new portrait EACH THURSDAY for the next six weeks!. #jamesharden #art #beard #houston #jameshardenillustrated #net #swish #swoosh #ball #hoop #hoops