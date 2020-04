The MoD said the Gibka-S MANPADS carrier based on a Tigr-M chassis would begin state tests this summer. Developed by NPK KBM Kolomna, the Gibka-S has a carrier variant (BMO) that can carry Igla-S or Verba and a command variant (MRUK) with a Garmon radar.https://t.co/W23uwwZnt8 pic.twitter.com/wRk5MRRaAl