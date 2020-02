Tinejdžer zaludio cijeli svijet: Zabija više nego Barcelona i ruši rekorde o kojima su Ronaldo i Messi samo sanjali

🇳🇴 Håland’s stats this season are INSANE.



• 29 games

• 39 goals

• 6 hat-tricks

• 11 goals in 7 games for Dortmund

• Hat-trick on his Bundesliga debut

• 10 goals in 7 UCL games (Against PSG, Liverpool & Napoli)

• Scored more UCL goals than Barça & Atleti



19 years old. 😱