Subašić ispisao povijest SP-a pa iznenadio svojim komentarom drame!

Only one keeper has saved 3 penalties in a shoot-out before Danijel Subasic



It happened exactly on this day in 2006 - approximately 12 years & 3 hours ago, when Ricardo helped #POR knock out #ENG



With Schmeichel also saving 3 today, 1 July is clearly a day for keepers!#CRODEN pic.twitter.com/sAVJewO2yP