Stjepan Hauser odveo atraktivnu Lolu u romantičnu Veneciju

🔊- Beethoven Moonlight Sonata 🎻- @hausercello 🎶🔝 As we count down the last hours of 2017 I can’t help, but think about all the highs and lows this year has brought us. And as I am looking ahead to 2018, I couldn’t be more excited for all the incredible things that await... Thank you for sharing my journey Insta-fam! 2018 should be a great year and I can’t wait to go through it together🍾🥂💫 Happy New Year! (You can watch a slightly longer version on my official Facebook page) #beethoven #classicalmusic #piano #pianist #cello #collaboration #musicislife #musica #passione

A post shared by LOLA ASTANOVA (@lolaastanova) on Dec 30, 2017 at 9:49am PST