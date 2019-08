Devedesetih je snimila jednu od najvrućih filmskih scena, a onda je nestala: Danas izgleda kao da nije ostarila ni dan, ali gluma joj je u drugom planu

View this post on Instagram

SOOO proud of my love @greglauren for his fierce work ethic, artistic passion and amazing vision in all that he does. This #pfw was an amazing presentation for his collab with @paulandshark BY @greglauren .... honoring tradition and heritage but bringing a new artistry to it was nothing short of brilliant. #congratulations to his amazing team near and far!!! #fashion #love #art #artist #create #creativity #blessed #grateful #paris