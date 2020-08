Tamo gdje je korona počela: Poznati kineski umjetnik Ai Weiwei snimio film o životu u Wuhanu u doba potpune karantene

View this post on Instagram

Ai Weiwei’s “Coronation” is the first feature-length documentary about the coronavirus in Wuhan. As the first city hit in the global pandemic, the Chinese metropolis with a population of 11 million was placed under an unprecedented lockdown. The film depicts the all-pervasive scope of militarized state control, emergency medical response, and the lives of ordinary people in the shadows of an authoritarian state. It is a first-hand tale about the largest crisis facing humanity today. “Coronation” (2020, 115 min) is available to rent and buy on Vimeo On Demand on Friday, August 21, 2020. #aiweiwei #coronation #coronavirus #covid19 #china #wuhan #pandemic #art #documentary #film