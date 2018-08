Provjerite što vas sve čeka na jubilarnom Organu Vida posvećenom ženskoj perspektivi

Using a static channel on a television as a source of light for her bedroom, Tricia breastfeeds her baby daughter Ty-leta. Her partner Troy was in and out of jail during her pregnancy. He’d often call her daily and send her love letters and baby name suggestions. He was again serving time when this photo was taken. We both sat and breastfed our babies while we talked about Troy and his time in jail. I visited Tricia and Troy the other day. Troy was recently released again. He told me that he's only spent 3 birthdays outside of jail since the age of 9. He'll be 30 soon. _________________________________ Presented by Women Photograph and United Photo Industries, Tricia's image is currently on display at Photoville in New York. Displaying the work of 37 female and non binary photographers, the show, which is called Insider/Outsider seeks to start a conversation about how photographers tell stories, how they define their own relationships to the people and issues they cover, and how their lives impact the stories they tell. Link: http://photoville.com/insider-outsider/ Link: https://www.womenphotograph.com/workshop @womenphotograph @photovillenyc

