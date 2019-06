Animafest: Retrospektiva i izložba Suzan Pitt, dobitnice Nagrade za životno djelo

View this post on Instagram

#Repost • @animafestzg American artist Suzan Pitt (1943) is the winner of the 29th World Festival of Animated Film - Animafest Zagreb Lifetime Achievement Award. Over the years Pitt has created an idiosyncratic, fascinating film oeuvre (Asparagus, Joy Street, El Doctor, Visitation etc.) still today screened by relevant international animation festivals and film institutions. . . [still: "Asparagus" by Suzan Pitt, 1979] . . . #animafestzg #animationfestival #animation #suzanpitt #asparagus #lifetimeachievementaward