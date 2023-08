[UŽIVO] U Istri zaplivali automobili, snimljena impresivna pijavica; odroni tla u Italiji

🚨EXTREME WEATHER🚨



📍SWITZERLAND 🇨🇭



⚡️⚡️Stormy rains are intense in southern Switzerland. It fell more than 250 mm in 24 hours in Biasca, here the waterfall of Santa Petronilla.



💥Note: Switzerland is higher than Germany. This means the Rhine could flood due to heavy rain.… pic.twitter.com/lN7uPPUlGq