2 gauze masks Abe provides for #Japan's each 50 Mn households,wasting $432 Mn including postal fee,found "too small"for adults.



Not only ineffective against #coronavirus,they are #useless as Abe.#Incompetency kills#無能政府 #安倍退陣 #無能無責任無知