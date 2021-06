Europski Zeleni tjedan: Nulta stopa zagađenja nije utopija, nego ostvariv cilj

Can you imagine a word with #ZeroPollution? With their pen made from cigarette butts, team CIPEN from #Cyprus devised the best solution to prevent pollution & help rebuild the balance of rivers, lakes and seas in Europe 💚 #Gen_E #EUGreenWeek Read more ⤵️https://t.co/BiuJaJvyO4 pic.twitter.com/WxfDka5Bi8