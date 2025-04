Raketa Sojuz MS-27 s rusko-američkom posadom stigla na ISS

Expedition 73 NASA astronaut @JonnyKimUSA, middle, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov, bottom, and Alexey Zubritskiy, top, wave farewell as they board their Soyuz for launch to the International Space Station. More 📷 https://t.co/JC2rQyr5M0 pic.twitter.com/bZDLt7fMZm