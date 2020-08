Luka Dončić opet bacio u trans košarkaške fanove; Slovenac u NBA ligi nadmašio pohvat najvećeg - Michaela Jordana

Luka Doncic became the youngest player in NBA history to record 35 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in a game.



Youngest players with 35/15/10 in a game:



⁃ Luka Doncic 21 years, 162 days old

⁃ Michael Jordan 21 years, 332 days old

⁃ Oscar Robertson 22 years, 90 days old pic.twitter.com/NCj88nPYbj