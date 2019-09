Liga prvaka ovo ne pamti; nekada baš nitko nije mogao ni pomisliti da će to biti moguće

1 - Paris-Real Madrid is the first game in the history of the UEFA Champions League where both teams have more players of the nationality of the opposing team than of their own in their starting 11 (3 🇫🇷 in Real, 1 in Paris - 2 🇪🇸 in Paris, 1 in Real). Bosman🔁. pic.twitter.com/1iq1vRfHdc