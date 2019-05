Klub kojeg su svi već sahranili senzacionalno se vratio u Bundesligu

The incredible rollercoaster of SC Paderborn:

2014 - Promoted to Bundesliga

2015 - Relegated to 2.Bundesliga

2016 - Relegated to 3.Liga

2017 - Relegated to Regionalliga (but stay up as 1860 Munchen don't get license)

2018 - Promoted to 2.Bundesliga

2019 - Promoted to Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/JL7Ro7LfVj