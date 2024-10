Evo što se mora poklopiti da Hrvatska ne bude nositelj u kvalifikacijama za SP

What would need to happen for Croatia 🇭🇷 to NOT finish in Pot 1 in WC qualifiers?



All of this:

🔹 CRO 🇭🇷 to drop out of Top 2 in UNL group

🔹 ESP 🇪🇸 to drop out of Top 2 in UNL group

🔹 NED 🇳🇱 to drop out of Top 2 in UNL group



Our simulations say chances for that are 0.02%.