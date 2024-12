Evo kolike su Dinamove šanse za prolazak dalje ako pobijedi Celtic i kolike ako ne pobijedi

If Dinamo Zagreb 🇭🇷 wants to qualify for the UCL knockouts for the first time ever, then the game tomorrow v Celtic 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 is likely where their fate will be decided.



🔹 win ➡️ 85% chance for Top 24

🔹 draw ➡️ 35%

🔹 loss➡️ 18% pic.twitter.com/SWao231otf