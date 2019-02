Hrvat Bojan Bogdanović sigurno postaje najbolje plaćeni Hrvat u povijesti; evo koliko ga milijuna čeka

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀



Bojan Bogdanovic scores 29 PTS as the @Pacers defeat LAC to win their 4th straight contest!#Pacers 116#ClipperNation 92



Myles Turner: 17 PTS, 6 BLK, 3-3 3PM

Thad Young: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 5 STL pic.twitter.com/Xllp5R57qz