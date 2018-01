Prebrodila životni brodolom: Zvijezda serije 'Beverly Hills' uputila emotivnu poruku javnosti

Good morning. It wasn’t that long ago that I wondered if I would ever get to go back to doing what I love. Slipping into a character. Creating. Being on set, around the circus and feeling that deep satisfaction of accomplishment. This past week I worked 7 days. No weekend off and I loved every second. Yes I worked hard to get here but I’m also very blessed. Lucky, fortunate and not a day goes by that I don’t thank God for this blessing of a life I have. So off to work I go with a full spirit. A spirit of gratitude and love and deep appreciation. There is beauty in everything.

