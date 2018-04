Oduvijek je voljela mikrofon: Franka Batelić raznježila fanove videom iz djetinjstva

Going through old videos and found this gem!✨⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A 5-year-old toothless Franka just casually doing her thing. 😂Some things never change. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ You really always need to try and keep that little kid inside of you alive. And never loose that spark, no matter how hard things get. ❤️

A post shared by F R A N K A (@frankaofficial_) on Apr 2, 2018 at 6:00am PDT