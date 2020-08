Nezamisliv gubitak: Slavnom voditelju Larryju Kingu u nekoliko tjedana preminulo dvoje djece

View this post on Instagram

This past month has been very difficult for myself, my family, and especially my Dad. A couple weeks ago my brother Andy unexpectedly passed away. Then, late last night my dear sister Chaia peacefully passed away in her sleep due to lung cancer. — Andy has always been such a strong influence in being so lovingly optimistic. I have NO bad memories of Andy. Neither does my Dad. He embodied what it is to live life to the fullest and cherish every moment. I will miss him so much. — Chaia was never bothered by fear and was so positive and faithful. She loved her family and had a great love for animals. Anytime Chaia was around, we were happy. We created fun traditions and never forgot to express our love for each other. I LOVE her so much. I love them both so much and as DIFFICULT as this is I have a STRONG feeling that Andy may have left this earth because his sister would need him more than we would here. They have such complimentary strengths and I KNOW they are embracing each other right now. — I’ve learned a lot in a short time. It is still hard to wrap my head around this tragedy but what I can do is give my thoughts and counsel to any and everyone who have loved ones. Whether friends or family, please do not take for granted opportunities to show love for one another. See opportunities for service as opportunities to strengthen your relationship with those you’re serving. I love many of you who are reading this and once again, CHERISH your family and/or friends. I’m so thankful for these two people who’ve made such a great impact on my life. — Alma 26:37 : “Now my brethren, we see that God is mindful of every people, whatsoever land they may be in; yea, he numbereth his people, and his bowels of mercy are over all the earth. Now this is my joy, and my great thanksgiving; yea, and I will give thanks unto my God forever. Amen.”