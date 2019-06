Goran Višnjić u akrobatskom avionu nije samo sjedio: Pogledajte kako izgleda let s Krilima Oluje

View this post on Instagram

Well... today was an amazing day... I was honored and privileged to fly with @krilaoluje Croatian Air Force aerobatic display team and it was fantastic...!...🇭🇷... And I can’t express enough how grateful I am for being given this opportunity. Truly a gift... 🙏🏻 ... And, we flew over my hometown...!! How cool is that...?!...💪... So, thank you guys for a wonderful time and experience...! This video tells you all...😳... and of course there’s more to come...😉... @croatian_air_force