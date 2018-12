Franka Batelić i Vedran Ćorluka napokon na medenom mjesecu

View this post on Instagram

Happy to see @44bojan after a nice win against Brooklyn nets and biiiiig thanks to my babe @frankaofficial_ & @44bojan for going behind my back and surprising me with the best Christmas gifts ever! 😁👌🏻🏀 #pacers #netspacers #christmascameearly #nba #bb44 #vo4 #croatiansinny #lifeisgood