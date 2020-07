Britanska kraljevska kovačnica odala počast Eltonu Johnu

View this post on Instagram

In these strange times, listening to music can be a great tonic. Celebrating 50 top 40 hits and over 300 million albums sold worldwide, our 2020 tribute to The Rocket Man is ready for launch 🚀🚀. Choose your favourite track, turn up the volume, and let’s (crocodile) rock! Click the link in our bio. @eltonJohn . . . . #Elton #EltonJohn #Music #BritishMusic #Coin #CoinCollector #Coins #TheRoyalMint #RoyalMint