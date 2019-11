Nije bez razloga bila izabrana za najljepšu: Bivša misica hvali se nevjerojatnim tijelom u bikiniju

View this post on Instagram

So grateful for another year with my @si_swimsuit family. Thank you so much for the opportunity❤️ I always become so overwhelmed with gratitude when I think about how I always dreamed of shooting this!!!!!!! Thank you so much @mj_day and also thank you @yutsai88 for not yelling at me all day like you did on model squad 😭🤭I love you guys!!!!