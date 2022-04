[VIDEO/FOTO] Amerikanci uvode nove puške i lake puškostrojnice poučeni traumatičnim iskustvima iz Afganistana, ovo su njihove ključne odlike

The US Army has at last announced its selection for the long-running Next Generation Squad Weapons Program. SIG Sauer's MCX Spear and LMG-6.8 will become the XM5 and MX250, replacing the M4A1 and M249 in close combat units.



Full story: https://t.co/MmD29vrCS8#NGSW #USArmy pic.twitter.com/DaHISQ4nAM