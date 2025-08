Danci napokon imaju rješenje za rupu u protuzračnoj obrani. Evo kakva grdosija im stiže

🇩🇰 Denmark has Selected Potential Suppliers for its new Air Defence Systems – These Are the Suggested Options:



Long Range:

🇺🇸 🔹Patriot

🇫🇷🇮🇹🔹SAMP/T NG



Short & Medium Range:

🇳🇴 🔹NASAMS III

🇫🇷 🔹VL MICA

🇩🇪 🔹IRIS-T SLM

🇺🇸 🔹IFPC



Read more: https://t.co/R0S9MTn5aP