Vatreni više nisu u TOP 10 reprezentacija svijeta, a to komplicira stvari...

Croatia 🇭🇷 drops out of Top 10 in FIFA rankings for the first time since October 2022.



Uruguay 🇺🇾 & Colombia 🇨🇴 climb to 10th and 11th and one of them is set to overtake Italy 🇮🇹 after #CopaAmerica2024 semifinal.



9 🇮🇹 1714

10 🇺🇾 1711

11 🇨🇴 1707

12 🇭🇷 1701

13 🇩🇪 1686

14 🇲🇦 1669