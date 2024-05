Svjedočimo velikanu: najbolji vozač današnjice izjednačio rekord legendarnog Senne

Only drivers to get 8 straight poles in F1 history:



1. Ayrton Senna

2. Max Verstappen



Only drivers to score 7 straight poles to start a season:



1. Alain Prost

2. Max Verstappen



To think Max's 1-lap pace used to be criticized. Now he's in the record books with legends. Insane.