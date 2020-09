Potpuni kaos u Juventusu; propala dva 'sigurna' transfera, pa se pojavila opcija s dolaskom Brune Petkovića, a na kraju će u 'Staru damu' iskusni Španjolac?

Àlvaro Morata will fly on next few minutes from Madrid to Torino. He’ll be in Italy after 00 later tonight to join Juventus. Medicals scheduled for tomorrow - he’s buzzing’ to come back.



Announcement expected on this week as Luis Suarez > Atléti and Semedo > Wolves 🚨 #transfers https://t.co/rLRxd7tnqF