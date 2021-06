Paul George uništio Phoenix utakmicom kakava se rijetko viđa; LA Clippersi izborili šestu utakmicu, a visoki Hrvat Zubac zbog ozljede ipak nije igrao

Paul George has put up 20+ PTS in all 18 games he's played in this postseason.



The only other players in NBA history to score at least 20 in their first 18 games of a single NBA Playoffs are Michael Jordan (1992, 1997, 1998), Kobe Bryant (2008) and Kevin Durant (2012, 2018). pic.twitter.com/bRPRxtlEFK