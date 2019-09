Neponovljiva Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce uzela četvrto svjetsko zlato i proslavila s najdražim muškarcem

She missed the 2017 season to give birth to a son



She is 32 years



She had won World 100m titles in 2009,2013 and 2015



Now she's won 100m gold again in 2019 in 10.71s.



She is Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce!



Legend!#WorldAthleticsChamps #Doha2019 pic.twitter.com/LV82PiEuRr