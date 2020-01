Prepoznajete li ovu djevojčicu? Danas je omiljeno lice domaće glazbene scene

View this post on Instagram

Fathers and daughters always have a special bond. This one was taken when I was about six months old, maybe less... I love my Dad, the best Dad in the world 💕🌼💞❤️🐤🦁 . . #remielemental #reminainternetima #remi #tbt #throwbackthursday #throwback #musicianlife🎶 #musicianlife #musicislife #dad #lovemydad #lovemyfamily #tightknit #thickastheives #familylove #1980 s #80s #zagreb #croatia #baby #babylove #infant