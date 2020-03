Nakon 'Generala', Gorana Višnjića ćemo gledati u filmu o Gospinom ukazanju

View this post on Instagram

Omg... so much going on... But all good! Actually, great! 😃 Very excited for you to see @fatimathemovie in theaters this April...👍... And I’ll be posting more pics from the production... And also some really cool news to share shortly...(👌)... and I mean shortly...😉...😊... 🙏🏻 (All the similarities between the photo and the emoji is purely coincidental...🤦🏻‍♂️...) 😂😂😂