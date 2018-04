Brad Pitt je očaran svojom novom djevojkom: Lijepa i uspješna Izraelka vratila mu je osmijeh na lice

Meet Neri Oxman: American-Israeli MIT professor, architect and designer with works displayed permanently at the Museum of Modern Art in New York—and quite possibly, Brad Pitt’s new flame. How do you feel about this? ❤️💔 Find out more about the woman who just might be helping Brad move on from his split with Angelina Jolie at the link in our bio. (📸 by Tony Luong, Getty Images, W Magazine) • #People #NeriOxman #BradPitt #AngelinaJolie #CelebrityNews #Celebrities #MITProfessor #Architect #Designer #3DPrinting #MOMA #NewYork #Artist #WellStyledLife #lifestyled #lifegoals #inspiredliving

A post shared by Metro.Style (@metrodotstyle) on Apr 11, 2018 at 4:31pm PDT